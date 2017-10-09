Meghan McCain Breaks Down Crying During First Day of Co-Hosting 'The View,' Talks About Her Dad's Cancer

Meghan started to tear up when talking about her dad's stage 4 brain cancer. "I can't believe I'm freaking crying already," she said. "When you hear cancer, a nuclear bomb goes off in your life. No matter who you are. I didn't realize how intense and disruptive and scary and hopeless and chaotic you would feel all day long."

The new co-host then vowed to make it her life's mission to find a cure for cancer, in particular the one that has plagued her father.