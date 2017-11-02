Meghan McCain Confirms Her Engagement on 'The View': 'I Love Him Very Much'
Meghan McCain is a "happy" bride-to-be!
Just one day after news broke that she was engaged, the 33-year-old TV personality confirmed it on Thursday's episode of The View, detailing how the proposal went down.
"OK, so you may have read something on the internet last night -- I am engaged," McCain, who has yet to name her fiance, but has referenced a "boyfriend" on social media several times since 2016, exclaimed. "We've been together for years and we have been engaged for a while.
"It was a secret, I was hoping to get married and people wouldn't find out, but people talk sometimes," she joked. "I love him very much and I'm happy."
She continued on, explaining that everybody keeps asking her, "How'd you get engaged?"
"Well, we were at Mayo Clinic and my father [John McCain] had his scan," she said, referring to her dad's brain cancer treatments. "We got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive. It's not the most romantic story, but he is my partner."
McCain added that, after being single "for so long," she "never thought" she would get married.
"I just want the single girls out there to know that I don't consider this an achievement; it's just a part of my life right now and I'm very happy," she gushed. "Wait for people who love strong women -- the men who love strong, independent women are out there. Don't settle for less."
Congrats to the happy couple!