Meghan McCain Confirms Her Engagement on 'The View': 'I Love Him Very Much'

Meghan McCain is a "happy" bride-to-be!

Just one day after news broke that she was engaged, the 33-year-old TV personality confirmed it on Thursday's episode of The View, detailing how the proposal went down.



"OK, so you may have read something on the internet last night -- I am engaged," McCain, who has yet to name her fiance, but has referenced a "boyfriend" on social media several times since 2016, exclaimed. "We've been together for years and we have been engaged for a while.



"It was a secret, I was hoping to get married and people wouldn't find out, but people talk sometimes," she joked. "I love him very much and I'm happy."