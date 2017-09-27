Meghan McCain Joins 'The View' as New Co-Host

It's official!

A source confirms to ET that Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, will be joining The View. She's expected to join the panel in early October, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris and Sunny Hostin.

She will be replacing Jedediah Bila, who served as the conservative-leaning panelist on the show and left last week after a year on the show. Upon announcing her departure, Behar told Bila on-air, "It's great to have you here. We need someone [who] disagrees. ...It has never been personal and that has been good for the show."