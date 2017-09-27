Meghan McCain Joins 'The View' as New Co-Host
It's official!
A source confirms to ET that Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain, will be joining The View. She's expected to join the panel in early October, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris and Sunny Hostin.
She will be replacing Jedediah Bila, who served as the conservative-leaning panelist on the show and left last week after a year on the show. Upon announcing her departure, Behar told Bila on-air, "It's great to have you here. We need someone [who] disagrees. ...It has never been personal and that has been good for the show."
McCain herself just recently left Fox News, where she was a contributor and served as a co-host on the network's show, Outnumbered.
The 32-year-old, who has reportedly described herself as a Republican with liberal views on social issues, could be facing off with Goldberg, who told ET in May that she would be staying on the show "for as long as I need to be."
"This new administration's so inept, [it] makes it hard to walk away," she said. "But, you know, the women are good and the table is settled and, you know, it'll be fine. It'll all be fine."
