Megyn Kelly Responds to Criticism After First Week of New Show: 'It's Been Educational'

Megyn Kelly had a message for both her critics and fans after wrapping up her first week of hosting NBC's Megyn Kelly Today.

"I want to take a moment to thank all of you for watching this week," she said at the end of Friday's episode. "It's been very exciting. It's been educational."

Kelly went on to address the program's bumpy start, which included an awkward interview with Jane Fonda, Debra Messing declaring that she regretted going on the show and a cameraman cursing after he accidentally walked into frame.

"I’ve just been delighted at the media response, which is really -- no," she said.