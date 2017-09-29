Megyn Kelly Responds to Criticism After First Week of New Show: 'It's Been Educational'
Megyn Kelly had a message for both her critics and fans after wrapping up her first week of hosting NBC's Megyn Kelly Today.
"I want to take a moment to thank all of you for watching this week," she said at the end of Friday's episode. "It's been very exciting. It's been educational."
Kelly went on to address the program's bumpy start, which included an awkward interview with Jane Fonda, Debra Messing declaring that she regretted going on the show and a cameraman cursing after he accidentally walked into frame.
"I’ve just been delighted at the media response, which is really -- no," she said.
"The viewer response has been awesome, and I am so grateful to have all of you giving us a chance," she continued. "So, with much love to all of you, have a great day."
As for how those working on Megyn Kelly Today feel about the show's premiere week, a source close to the program tells ET that they are very happy with the show and NBC is very supportive. The source says the network anticipated the media attention from this past week, given that she’s been under a microscope.
Megyn Kelly Today has another star-studded lineup for next week's shows, with guests including Morgan Freeman, Russell Brand, Elizabeth Hurley and Edie Falco.
As for Kelly's guest on Wednesday, Fonda looked visibly uncomfortable after the former Fox News host referenced her plastic surgery past during a joint interview with the 79-year-old actress and her Our Souls at Night co-star, Robert Redford.
"Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and Bob is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up -- whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not," Fonda told ET Canada, recalling her awkward moment with Kelly. "I have and I’ve talked about it. [It] seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question."
Not everyone, however, thought the question was so off-base. On Thursday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, both Kelly's co-worker, Savannah Guthrie, and Cohen agreed that inquiring about Fonda's plastic surgery wasn't such a big deal.
"I think I've asked that question too," Guthrie said. "Sometimes you ask questions in an interview and ...live TV, there are awkward moments all the time."
The late-night host agreed, adding, "[Megyn] put it in a nice way. It was a fine question."
Even before the launch of Kelly's show, Guthrie had her back. ET spoke exclusively with the 45-year-old newswoman back in April, and she was thrilled that Kelly, 46, was joining the NBC family.
"I think she's the utility player," Guthrie gushed. "She can do anything."