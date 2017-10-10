Megyn Kelly Slams Donna Karan's Controversial Comments on Harvey Weinstein: 'I'm Done With Donna Karan'

"Unfortunately, she [Karan] is not the only one who apparently thinks this way and it is wrong. It's seriously wrong," Kelly said. "Let's be perfectly clear right now. Women sometimes make bad fashion choices, including at the office. This does not invite their own harassment. Period. End of report. There are laws in this country. Laws. I don't give a damn if a woman shows up in a bikini to the office, that doesn’t invite or make it OK for her superior to harass her. It makes it OK for her boss to say, ‘Go home and change.’ That's it."

"The truth is, sexual harassment has nothing to do with wardrobe," she continued. "It has to do with power and control and sexual proclivities that a superior chooses not to reign in. How insulting by the way, to men as well -- like they are a bunch of animals who can’t behave themselves if a woman shows part of their thigh."

Kelly, 46, also spoke out against victim shaming.

"This attitude of blaming women for their own harassment is actually one of the reasons why women choose not to come forward after they get harassed because they fear victim shaming," Kelly said. "They fear it. They know it's going to happen. How about we not pile on, Donna? How about we use this moment to encourage women to find their own voices, despite the risks and to stand up for themselves, which is hard enough, without rich, powerful, well-connected fashion moguls lecturing them on their clothing choices? And speak of fashion choices, here's one for you -- I’m done with Donna Karan.”

In a statement on Monday, 69-year-old Karan said her comments were "taken out of context."

"Last night, I was honored at the Cinemoi Fashion Film Awards in Hollywood and while answering a question on the red carpet I made a statement that unfortunately is not representative of how I feel or what I believe," she said. "I have spent my life championing women. My life has been dedicated to dressing and addressing the needs of women, empowering them and promoting equal rights. My statements were taken out of context and do not represent how I feel about the current situation concerning Harvey Weinstein."

"I believe that sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual," she continued. "I am truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim."