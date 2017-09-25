Megyn Kelly's Husband Surprises Her With Flowers on Her First Day on 'Today' -- See the Sweet Moment!

Kelly admitted she was nervous about her big morning show debut, and shared a personal story of her father dying of a heart attack at their home when she was 15 years old, just 10 days before Christmas. The former Fox News anchor said she searched for a sign from him when deciding if she should move to NBC.

"I wasn't happy, but I was scared to change," she said of her former gig. "For years I had dreamed of hosting a more uplifting show, but how, where, what?"

"And it turns out my dad was here all along," she continued, after explaining that her dad used to sing the John Denver song "Today." "I just had to listen."

Kelly also said she was "done with politics" for now.

"You know why, right?" she asked the audience. "We all feel it. It's everywhere, and it's gotten so dark."