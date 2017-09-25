Megyn Kelly's Husband Surprises Her With Flowers on Her First Day on 'Today' -- See the Sweet Moment!
Megyn Kelly's first day on Today was an emotional one.
The 46-year-old journalist officially debuted her morning show, Megyn Kelly TODAY, on Monday, which airs during the third hour of the NBC morning show. Among those in the audience was her mother, as well as her husband, novelist Douglas Brunt, who made a surprise appearance when he presented her with a bouquet of red roses on air. Kelly later explained what a special moment it was, considering how private her husband of 11 years is.
“That is so sweet, because he is not a TV person,” Kelly shared. “Doug, unlike me, likes his privacy! So, that was big.”
Kelly admitted she was nervous about her big morning show debut, and shared a personal story of her father dying of a heart attack at their home when she was 15 years old, just 10 days before Christmas. The former Fox News anchor said she searched for a sign from him when deciding if she should move to NBC.
"I wasn't happy, but I was scared to change," she said of her former gig. "For years I had dreamed of hosting a more uplifting show, but how, where, what?"
"And it turns out my dad was here all along," she continued, after explaining that her dad used to sing the John Denver song "Today." "I just had to listen."
Kelly also said she was "done with politics" for now.
"You know why, right?" she asked the audience. "We all feel it. It's everywhere, and it's gotten so dark."
Of course, Today hosts -- including Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford -- all gave Kelly a warm welcome as well.
Watch Kelly's monologue below:
In April, ET spoke with Guthrie, who praised Kelly's talents.
"She's doing a lot of different things for NBC and she's gonna be awesome," Guthrie gushed. "I think she's the utility player. She can do anything."
Watch below: