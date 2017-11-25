Mel B Hosts Epic Spice Girls Party for Her Niece, Wears Her Old Costumes
Mel B spiced up her niece's life, big time.
The America's Got Talent judge embraced her Scary Spice roots while hosting a Spice Girls-themed party for her teenage niece, Tillie Thalia.
Mel took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from the epic night. In one photo, Tillie dresses up like her aunt in the Spice Girls' 1996 music video, "Wannabe," while holding two awards Mel and the group won, including a moonman trophy from MTV.
The 42-year-old singer joins in on the fun in another snap, wearing the glittery bodysuit she rocked when the Spice Girls performed at the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony in London.
"Spice party at my house boom hey 'can the real spice girl please stand up please stand up' yipppeee playing dress up with my niece @tillie_thalia in my 'ORIGINAL' Spice get up," she captioned the photos. "#stillfits #girlpower #spicegirls #family #womenempoweringwomen #nextgeneration #90’s #oylimpics."
Tillie, who is a TV presenter in the U.K., shared another pic to her own Instagram, writing, "All you need is positivity 🎼🎤thank you for the best time your the best love you lots like jelly tots I am one lucky kid 💕🌴✈️😊@officialmelb."
Though the Spice Girls' last performance all together occurred at the Olympics in 2012, Mel reunited with Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton last year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Wannabe."
See more in the video below.
