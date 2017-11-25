Mel B Hosts Epic Spice Girls Party for Her Niece, Wears Her Old Costumes

Mel B spiced up her niece's life, big time.

The America's Got Talent judge embraced her Scary Spice roots while hosting a Spice Girls-themed party for her teenage niece, Tillie Thalia.

Mel took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from the epic night. In one photo, Tillie dresses up like her aunt in the Spice Girls' 1996 music video, "Wannabe," while holding two awards Mel and the group won, including a moonman trophy from MTV.

The 42-year-old singer joins in on the fun in another snap, wearing the glittery bodysuit she rocked when the Spice Girls performed at the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony in London.

"Spice party at my house boom hey 'can the real spice girl please stand up please stand up' yipppeee playing dress up with my niece @tillie_thalia in my 'ORIGINAL' Spice get up," she captioned the photos. "#stillfits #girlpower #spicegirls #family #womenempoweringwomen #nextgeneration #90’s #oylimpics."