Is Mel B Making a Statement About Her Divorce With Her MTV VMAs Dress?

By Zach Seemayer‍
Mel B at the 2017 MTV VMAs
Mel B knows how to make a fashion statement, and a statement with her fashion.

The America's Got Talent judge walked the red carpet outside the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, alongside her AGT co-host Heidi Klum, and there was more to the former Spice Girl's bold, form-fitting dress than just a striking color scheme.

Mel B and Heidi Klum at the VMAs
The golden gown featured bright colorful letters that read, "You Will Never Own Me."

Mel B at the MTV VMAs
While the stylish singer and TV personality is known for rocking some unusual outfits -- like the full-body black and blue catsuit she wore on a recent live episode of AGT -- many fans are speculating that this dress might be a not-so-subtle comment on her contentious divorce.

The 42-year-old entertainer is currently in a long and acrimonious split from her ex, Stephen Belafonte. Mel filed for divorce in March, after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The following month, the singer got a restraining order against her estranged husband, alleging that Belafonte beat and threatened her throughout their nearly 10-year marriage.

Days later, Belafonte, who denied the allegations, responded when he filed a petition seeking joint custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison, and requesting spousal support and that Mel pay his legal fees.

