Mel B Praises Her Late Father for Helping ‘Set My Life on the Right Track’ in Touching Post
Mel B is remembering the most important man in her life. The 42-year-old singer and TV personality lost her father, Martin Brown, in March, and took to Instagram on Saturday to honor him in a touching post.
The former Spice Girl shared a sweet poem about fathers, but her personalized caption was even more meaningful.
WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Mel B Responds to Estranged Husband's Drug Abuse Accusations: 'I Refuse to Be a Victim'
“The pain of losing my daddy is beyond anyone could ever understand, but in the mist of all my raw emotions and pain of his passing he gave me the clarity and strength to set my life on the right track and I'm sooo thankful of this awakening,” she wrote. “From March 4th when he died I now live in my truth to correct with no shame the life every girl/daddy's girl should live, and that's a life with no fear or disrespect, but a life with ONLY love and respect.”
Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, split from her husband of almost 10 years, Stephen Belafonte, shortly after her father’s passing in March.
In the post, she went on to talk about missing her late father long after his death, writing, “Honesty, dad I love you but I would give anything just to talk you one last time just so you know how much I truly love you and for you to know I'm now living THAT life and no matter what anyone says or anyone does I will ALWAYS and forever only live this way so I hope you forgive me for my mistakes and trust in me that my eyes are now wide open and I want to do you proud from here on in!! #betterlatethannever #ripdaddy #imissyoueverysingleday #thepainisreal.”
Mel and Stephen are currently in the middle of legal proceedings over visitation rights of her children. Belafonte filed for visitation for his stepdaughter, Angel, earlier this month, claiming he was worried for the children’s safety and accusing Mel of alcohol and cocaine addiction in court papers obtained by ET.
MORE: Mel B Rocks Rainbow-Colored Hair at Daughter’s Birthday Bash -- See the Pics!
“I have remained silent these past six months for the sake of my children," Mel told ET in a statement following the accusations. "I refuse to be a victim any longer and trust the legal process to show the truth.”
For more from Mel B, watch the clip below: