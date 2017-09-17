Mel B Praises Her Late Father for Helping ‘Set My Life on the Right Track’ in Touching Post

In the post, she went on to talk about missing her late father long after his death, writing, “Honesty, dad I love you but I would give anything just to talk you one last time just so you know how much I truly love you and for you to know I'm now living THAT life and no matter what anyone says or anyone does I will ALWAYS and forever only live this way so I hope you forgive me for my mistakes and trust in me that my eyes are now wide open and I want to do you proud from here on in!! #betterlatethannever #ripdaddy #imissyoueverysingleday #thepainisreal.”

Mel and Stephen are currently in the middle of legal proceedings over visitation rights of her children. Belafonte filed for visitation for his stepdaughter, Angel, earlier this month, claiming he was worried for the children’s safety and accusing Mel of alcohol and cocaine addiction in court papers obtained by ET.