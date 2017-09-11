Mel B Rocks Rainbow-Colored Hair at Daughter’s Birthday Bash -- See the Pics!
Mel B matched her hair to her daughter's birthday cake this weekend!
The America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to show off her rainbow mane alongside sweet pics of Madison's sixth birthday party.
"Ahhhhh madi bears my love!!" Mel B captioned a snap of herself and Madi admiring her two-tiered cake. "Thank you @gary_90210 for the amazing Barbie rainbow cake it was soooooo good #kenbarbiebirthdayparty #familyfirst #singleparentworkinghard."
The mother of three showed off more of her multi-colored tresses in a Boomerang from her daughter's party.
"Omg what an amazing birthday party,ahhhh Madi I still can't believe your a big girl 6 years old #kenbarbiebirthdayparty #familyfirst #singleparentlife," she wrote.
Mel B has been living the "#singleparentlife" after her split from Madison's dad, Stephen Belafonte. See the latest on their divorce in the video below.