Mel B Stabs Simon Cowell in Surprising 'America's Got Talent' Quarter-Finals Act

Things got very stabby on Tuesday's America's Got Talent live quarter-finals when mentalist Colin Cloud took the stage to "solve the murder of Simon Cowell."

The brilliant mind-reader, who bills himself as a real-life Sherlock Holmes, invited Cowell to sit on a park bench on stage with him for a very complicated and slightly confusing demonstration of his skill set.

While the particulars of the performance are convoluted, the most interesting aspect came when Cloud invited Cowell's fellow judge and pseudo-nemesis Mel B to stand behind the acerbic judge and serve as the potential murderer.