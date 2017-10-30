Mel Gibson's Son, Milo, Makes Leading Man Debut as Al Capone in 'Gangster Land' Trailer (Exclusive)

Gangster Land, from director Timothy Woodward Jr., also stars Sean Faris (Pretty Little Liars), Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Peter Facinelli. Milo first appeared onscreen last year in Hacksaw Ridge, which was directed by the elder Gibson, but the 27-year-old nearly didn't get into acting at all.

"After I got through high school, I became a massage therapist. I did that for about two years, then I decided to go into an electrician business and I did that for about five years," Milo told ET. "I loved it and it was really fun, but not something I wanted to do for the rest of my life."

Here is the official synopsis:

The story of America's most famous mobsters and their rise to power, GANGSTER LAND examines Al Capone’s ascension through the eyes of his second in command, "Machine Gun" Jack McGurn (Faris). Once an amateur boxer, McGurn is lured into the Italian mafia after the murder of his step-father. Upon joining, he rises swiftly through the ranks along with friend and eventual Boss, Capone (Gibson). As the Italian mob becomes the most lucrative criminal organization in the country, tensions build with “Bugs” Moran (Facinelli) and the Irish mob which ignites a brutal gang war culminating with the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.

Gangster Land opens in theaters and is available on demand on Dec. 1.