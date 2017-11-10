Melissa Gorga Reveals the Real Reason She’s Selling Her New Jersey Mansion (Exclusive)
Melissa Gorga says there’s no scandalous reason for wanting to unload her 9,100 square-foot New Jersey mansion. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.
“I know, everyone's so baffled when I want to put my house on the market,” she tells ET. “You know, my kids are about to go -- my daughter's only about a year away from high school, believe it or not. She has one more year in the middle school, and most of my kids are gonna go to a high school in another town. So, eventually we'd like to make our way toward the town that our kids are going to high school too.”
ET caught up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s annual gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
“There you go!” she adds. “I haven't said it yet … it's nothing crazy! I'm just trying to get a little closer to where my children are gonna go to high school, if that makes any sense.”
The home, located in Montville, New Jersey, went on the market last month for $3.5 million. Melissa and her husband, Joe, will likely custom-build or remodel their next home. The 38-year-old star notes flipping homes is part of her husband’s business, so this is pretty typical for the family.
“We do this for a living,” she says. “We’ll do it again.”
That process will likely be featured on a future season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is currently airing its ninth season, Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Melissa admits she enjoyed this season the most out of her six on the show.
“It's never really fun filming Housewives,” she notes. “It's always a stressful time, you're always just sitting there, like -- I've just stopped second guessing myself, so it's fun for me now. Because I used to worry about every little thing. I've been on the show for eight seasons and now I'm like, I'm gonna say it and if you don't like it, I don't care. So, that works for me.”
That new attitude has helped Melissa deal with some biting remarks her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, has made about her this season -- namely, saying she’s not a real “Gorga.”
“I think we've gotten to the point now where I can tell her she's an a**, and she can tell me the same, and we'll get over it in a day,” Melissa says. “Our love for our family is just, it's strong, and we lost a loved one [Teresa’s mother], who we loved very much. And once you lose someone, I think you really realize how important it is not to argue over the little things. And yes, I get insulted over things she's said, she says, all the time. But now, I'm just like ... I'm gonna let that go.”
The mom of three says she’s seen a total change in her sister-in-law since Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, started serving his prison sentence.
“Huge change,” she shares. “I didn't know if there was ever gonna be, because it felt like, sometimes, you were just talking to a wall and you couldn't break through. She was never gonna let down that aura of, 'I got this.' But I think she just started to say, 'It is a lot, and I am... I'm mad and I'm angry.' So, now that she's started saying that, it's helped a lot for her, herself.”