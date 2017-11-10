Melissa Gorga Reveals the Real Reason She’s Selling Her New Jersey Mansion (Exclusive)

Melissa Gorga says there’s no scandalous reason for wanting to unload her 9,100 square-foot New Jersey mansion. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“I know, everyone's so baffled when I want to put my house on the market,” she tells ET. “You know, my kids are about to go -- my daughter's only about a year away from high school, believe it or not. She has one more year in the middle school, and most of my kids are gonna go to a high school in another town. So, eventually we'd like to make our way toward the town that our kids are going to high school too.”

ET caught up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star at the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s annual gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

“There you go!” she adds. “I haven't said it yet … it's nothing crazy! I'm just trying to get a little closer to where my children are gonna go to high school, if that makes any sense.”

The home, located in Montville, New Jersey, went on the market last month for $3.5 million. Melissa and her husband, Joe, will likely custom-build or remodel their next home. The 38-year-old star notes flipping homes is part of her husband’s business, so this is pretty typical for the family.

“We do this for a living,” she says. “We’ll do it again.”