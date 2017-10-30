Melissa Joan Hart’s Sons Have No Interest in ‘Sabrina’ -- and Why She Can’t Watch It, Either! (Exclusive)

There’s no magical spell to convince Melissa Joan Hart’s kids to watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

“I tried!” she tells ET. “They're so not into it. I think it's because it [stars] me. I'm like, 'But, guys, there's a talking cat!' They're into this show, The Thundermans, and they have a talking bunny. I'm like, 'Guys, if you like this show, you'll love Sabrina.' But then, I can't really watch it. I tried. It's, like, my childhood, but it's hard. I don't know. It's weird.”

ET caught up with the actress and her Sabrina co-stars backstage at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con, where they reunited for the first time in nearly 15 years. While Hart can’t convince her three sons -- 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Braydon and 5-year-old Tucker-- to watch her now-classic series, some of her castmate’s kids are super into it.

“They have discovered it themselves!” Soleil Moon Frye, who played Roxie, says of her children. “Literally, I brought my 9-year-old, [Jagger], here today, and she’s like, ‘Oh! Sabrina is my favorite show. I watch it on YouTube all the time.' I'm like, ‘Great! Thanks for telling me.’”

“My daughter only watches Hulu for some reason, and Sabrina is the first screen that pops up,” David Lascher (Josh) shares.

“My daughter is five, so she hasn't seen it,” Elisa Donovan (Morgan) admits. “But, she’s super into Harry Potter suddenly, so she'll probably love Sabrina.”