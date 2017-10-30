Melissa Joan Hart’s Sons Have No Interest in ‘Sabrina’ -- and Why She Can’t Watch It, Either! (Exclusive)
There’s no magical spell to convince Melissa Joan Hart’s kids to watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
“I tried!” she tells ET. “They're so not into it. I think it's because it [stars] me. I'm like, 'But, guys, there's a talking cat!' They're into this show, The Thundermans, and they have a talking bunny. I'm like, 'Guys, if you like this show, you'll love Sabrina.' But then, I can't really watch it. I tried. It's, like, my childhood, but it's hard. I don't know. It's weird.”
ET caught up with the actress and her Sabrina co-stars backstage at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con, where they reunited for the first time in nearly 15 years. While Hart can’t convince her three sons -- 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Braydon and 5-year-old Tucker-- to watch her now-classic series, some of her castmate’s kids are super into it.
“They have discovered it themselves!” Soleil Moon Frye, who played Roxie, says of her children. “Literally, I brought my 9-year-old, [Jagger], here today, and she’s like, ‘Oh! Sabrina is my favorite show. I watch it on YouTube all the time.' I'm like, ‘Great! Thanks for telling me.’”
“My daughter only watches Hulu for some reason, and Sabrina is the first screen that pops up,” David Lascher (Josh) shares.
“My daughter is five, so she hasn't seen it,” Elisa Donovan (Morgan) admits. “But, she’s super into Harry Potter suddenly, so she'll probably love Sabrina.”
“I [re-watched] it!” Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda) confesses. “I watched it with my daughter, [Ava], we would watch an episode a day when she turned seven and, for me, I'm like, ‘How bad was my thyroid medicine dosage?’ and, ‘How bad was my hair?’ It's just, like, poor Melissa was dressed like a secretary from the 1970s and, like, going to high school. And bad hair, really bad.”
“I just basically think, just because I can wear orange rodeo pants doesn't mean I should,” Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda) chimes in.
“That's what we see, we look beyond, like, the story and what's going on,” Hart jumps in. “Like, 'Oh, I shouldn't have delivered the line that way,’ or, ‘Oh, I remember when Davy Jones was on the show and I was all, like, over the moon over him.' You know, I remember all those things.”
Rhea did have one positive thought while binging the series -- she was super impressed by how good Hart was on the show.
“That's what I called her and said,” she recalls. “It was one of those flukes where, across the board, it worked. Nobody was bad. Everybody worked with each other.”
