Melissa Leo Previews Her Oscar-Worthy Performance as a Sadistic Nun in 'Novitiate' Clip (Exclusive)

In the period drama, Novitiate, the titular term -- a prospective member of a religious order who has yet to prove herself worthy of taking vows -- refers to Cathleen (Margaret Qualley of HBO's The Leftovers), an idealistic young woman who joins a convent, the Order of the Sisters of Blessed Rose, ruled over by Melissa Leo's authoritarian nun.

In this exclusive clip, debuting on ET, Cathleen's mother, Nora (Julianne Nicholson), confronts the Mother Superior of the cloister about the treatment her daughter is receiving, though the women have a difficult time seeing eye-to-eye. "It's Mother. Or Reverend Mother," Leo coolly chides. "I'm not a Miss, or a Mrs. either, for that matter." To which Nicholson replies, "Lady, I am not calling you Mother."