Men Stepped Up Their Fashion Game at the 2018 GRAMMYs -- See the Best Looks and Trends

The men at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards dared to be bold!

Music's hottest and most talented gentlemen certainly made a statement while walking the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

While the ladies turned heads in an array of fashionable and sexy ensembles, the dudes made the most of their selections.

ET is rounding up the show's best and boldest looks and trends from men's fashion.

Color

A bright hue is one way to stand out -- and a touch of color can go a long way. There was an array of daring colors making their way down the red carpet with Ne-Yo looking like a ray of sunshine in his yellow velvet Grayscale suit jacket. The singer paired the blazer with a white shirt, black dress pants and a fedora.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zayn Malik didn't disappoint! The "Pillowtalk" crooner definitely made best dressed lists in his blush Richard James suit that featured a white rose embroidered on his suit jacket. Meanwhile, Sam Smith opted for a festive forest green Certuti 1881 suit, which he paired with a rust-colored sweater.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Donald Glover arrived wearing a white printed silk jacquard, shawl collar jacket, white trousers, shirt and white satin bow tie, all by Ermenegildo Zegna Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Statement Pieces

Rick Ross looked like a total boss in a three-piece black suit, but it was his head-turning coat that made a splash on the red carpet. The jacket featured a colorful zebra-inspired print and fur collar.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

On the more subtle side, Thomas Rhett styled his black tuxedo with an unbuttoned white shirt and a pair of fashion-forward accessories: an embroidered lion on his shirt collar and a pair of fur-lined Gucci loafers.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bruno Mars also sparkled in a sequin red M​​aison Margiela bomber jacket, which looked just as snazzy alongside his seven trophies he received at the end of the night.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Detailed Blazers

Elton John fabulously stepped out in all-black with a statement multi-colored sequin Gucci jacket that he paired with rhinestone yellow glasses. During his performance of "Tiny Dancer" with Miley Cyrus, the iconic singer swapped the colorful piece for another equally daring black tuxedo jacket that featured blue, red and silver embellishments.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos all wore embellished and fully adorned black and gold Julien Macdonald suits. Meanwhile, singer Tyran Brown also showed up in a shimmering gold suit jacket.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Turtlenecks

The weather in New York is chilly and these fellow studs made sure they stayed warm. JAY-Z, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Daddy Yankee all wore turtlenecks once inside the ceremony.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Singer Bryson Tiller chose to go the opposite route and sport a white turtleneck. But it was Khalid who took it to the next level and showed up with a light-colored Salvatore Ferragamo suit with a lime green style.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

See more dapper dudes and their stylish selections in the gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Thomas Rhett Calls Daughter Willa Gray the 'Cutest Human Being' He's Ever Seen (Exclusive)

Cutest Couples at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards

Related Gallery