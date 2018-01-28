Grammys

Men Stepped Up Their Fashion Game at the 2018 GRAMMYs -- See the Best Looks and Trends

By Liz Calvario‍ ‍
Elton John Grammys 2018
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The men at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards dared to be bold!

Music's hottest and most talented gentlemen certainly made a statement while walking the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.

While the ladies turned heads in an array of fashionable and sexy ensembles, the dudes made the most of their selections.

ET is rounding up the show's best and boldest looks and trends from men's fashion.

Color

A bright hue is one way to stand out -- and a touch of color can go a long way. There was an array of daring colors making their way down the red carpet with Ne-Yo looking like a ray of sunshine in his yellow velvet Grayscale suit jacket. The singer paired the blazer with a white shirt, black dress pants and a fedora.

Ne-Yo at 2018 GRAMMYs
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zayn Malik didn't disappoint! The "Pillowtalk" crooner definitely made best dressed lists in his blush Richard James suit that featured a white rose embroidered on his suit jacket. Meanwhile, Sam Smith opted for a festive forest green Certuti 1881 suit, which he paired with a rust-colored sweater.

Zayn Malik at 2018 GRAMMYs
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
sam_smith_gettyimages-911504202.jpg
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Donald Glover arrived wearing a white printed silk jacquard, shawl collar jacket, white trousers, shirt and white satin bow tie, all by Ermenegildo Zegna Couture. 

Childish Gambino at 2018 GRAMMYs
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Statement Pieces

Rick Ross looked like a total boss in a three-piece black suit, but it was his head-turning coat that made a splash on the red carpet. The jacket featured a colorful zebra-inspired print and fur collar.

Rick Ross at 2018 GRAMMYs
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

On the more subtle side, Thomas Rhett styled his black tuxedo with an unbuttoned white shirt and a pair of fashion-forward accessories: an embroidered lion on his shirt collar and a pair of fur-lined Gucci loafers.

Thomas Rhett at 2018 GRAMMYs
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bruno Mars also sparkled in a sequin red M​​aison Margiela bomber jacket, which looked just as snazzy alongside his seven trophies he received at the end of the night.

Bruno Mars GRAMMYs 2018
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Detailed Blazers

Elton John fabulously stepped out in all-black with a statement multi-colored sequin Gucci jacket that he paired with rhinestone yellow glasses. During his performance of "Tiny Dancer" with Miley Cyrus, the iconic singer swapped the colorful piece for another equally daring black tuxedo jacket that featured blue, red and silver embellishments.

Elton John and David Furnish at 2018 GRAMMYS
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Elton John Grammys 2018
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos all wore embellished and fully adorned black and gold Julien Macdonald suits. Meanwhile, singer Tyran Brown also showed up in a shimmering gold suit jacket.

Cardi B, Migos, GRAMMYs 2018
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Tyran Brown GRAMMYs 2018
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Turtlenecks

The weather in New York is chilly and these fellow studs made sure they stayed warm. JAY-Z, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Daddy Yankee all wore turtlenecks once inside the ceremony. 

Cardi B, Jay-Z, GRAMMYs 2018
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS
Diddy GRAMMYs
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee GRAMMYS 2018
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Singer Bryson Tiller chose to go the opposite route and sport a white turtleneck. But it was Khalid who took it to the next level and showed up with a light-colored Salvatore Ferragamo suit with a lime green style.

Bryson Tiller and Rihanna GRAMMY Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Khalid at 2018 GRAMMYs
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

See more dapper dudes and their stylish selections in the gallery below.

