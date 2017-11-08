Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks Take on the White House in Riveting New Trailer for 'The Post'

They've got five Oscars between them, and come January, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep will be sharing the screen.

The beloved actors star in Steven Spielberg's upcoming film, The Post, which tells the true story of when, in 1971, the Washington Post's Kay Graham (Streep), the country's first female newspaper publisher, teamed up with editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks) to expose a cover-up about the U.S.'s involvement in Vietnam that spanned over four presidents.

The first trailer for the movie, which hits select theaters on Dec. 22 and will go wide on Jan. 12, builds intensity by showing the risks Graham and Bradlee faced when they went up against the government.