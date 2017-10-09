Meryl Streep Calls Harvey Weinstein Alleged Sexual Harassment 'Inexcusable' and an 'Abuse of Power'

While Streep worked with Weinstein and The Weinstein Company for years over the course of her film career -- including in movies The Iron Lady and August: Osage County -- she insists that she was unaware of these allegations until the recent New York Times expose that was published last week.

"One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally," she notes before going on to list claims of inappropriate behavior on Weinstein's part. "I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts."