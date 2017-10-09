Meryl Streep Calls Harvey Weinstein Alleged Sexual Harassment 'Inexcusable' and an 'Abuse of Power'
Meryl Streep is the latest celebrity to speak out in support of those women who have come forward alleging that they were sexually harassed by Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported," Streep says in a statement given to The Huffington Post. "The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes."
While Streep worked with Weinstein and The Weinstein Company for years over the course of her film career -- including in movies The Iron Lady and August: Osage County -- she insists that she was unaware of these allegations until the recent New York Times expose that was published last week.
"One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally," she notes before going on to list claims of inappropriate behavior on Weinstein's part. "I didn’t know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts."
She adds, "And If everybody knew, I don’t believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it."
The 68-year-old actress concludes her statement by further admonishing sexual harassment in the workplace. "The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar," she says. "Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."
Streep is not the only woman in Hollywood to speak out following news that Weinstein was terminated from the company he co-founded in light of the sexual harassment allegations against him going public.
Girls executive producer Jennifer Konner told The New York Times of Weinstein's termination, "I see this as a tipping point. This is the moment we look back on and say, ‘That’s when it all started to change.’”
Konner added that his firing "is going to scare any man in Hollywood using his power for anything but making movies and television.”
In an exclusive interview with ET, Rashida Jones also spoke out about the Weinstein allegations.
"I think it's great that women are speaking out," the Parks and Recreation star said. "I just hope that it encourages a culture of continuing to speak out, because I think sometimes these things peak and one person kind of has to be held accountable. But I'm sure there's so many other instances of this in every business, really."