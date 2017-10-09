Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain and More Stars React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

Glenn Close also spoke out about the claims, sharing a statement with The New York Times about how the news has made her "angry and darkly sad."

"I’m sitting here, deeply upset, acknowledging to myself that, yes, for many years, I have been aware of the vague rumors that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of behaving inappropriately around women," Close said. "Harvey has always been decent to me, but now that the rumors are being substantiated, I feel angry and darkly sad."

Close, who said her anger is directed not just at Weinstein but at "the 'casting couch' phenomenon" in Hollywood, also applauded the bravery of the women who have come forth despite the potential risk to their careers and reputations.

"Ours is an industry in which very few actors are indispensable and women are cast in far fewer roles than men, so the stakes are higher for women and make them more vulnerable to the manipulations of a predator," she stated. "I applaud the monumental courage of the women who have spoken up. I hope that their stories and the reportage that gave them their voices represents a tipping point, that more stories will be told and that change will follow."

Close went on to explain that "no one should be coerced into trading personal dignity for professional success" and that the time has come for the film industry to unite and "create a new culture of respect, equality and empowerment, where bullies and their enablers are no longer allowed to prosper."