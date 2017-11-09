Meryl Streep Jokes to Anna Wintour That Playing Her in 'Devil Wears Prada' Was Her Hardest Role

Meryl Streep's got jokes!

The 68-year-old actress and Vogue's December cover star recently joined the publication's iconic editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, in her office for a candid conversation on Hollywood, where she cracked that playing Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada was her most challenging role.

"Obviously you've played a lot of extraordinary women. What was the most challenging woman you ever played?" Wintour innocently asks Streep in the video, posted on Thursday.

"Oh, I should say [you]!" Streep laughed, referencing her Wintour-inspired character from The Devil Wears Prada for a brief moment, before Wintour shut her down.