Meryl Streep Jokes to Anna Wintour That Playing Her in 'Devil Wears Prada' Was Her Hardest Role
Meryl Streep's got jokes!
The 68-year-old actress and Vogue's December cover star recently joined the publication's iconic editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, in her office for a candid conversation on Hollywood, where she cracked that playing Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada was her most challenging role.
"Obviously you've played a lot of extraordinary women. What was the most challenging woman you ever played?" Wintour innocently asks Streep in the video, posted on Thursday.
"Oh, I should say [you]!" Streep laughed, referencing her Wintour-inspired character from The Devil Wears Prada for a brief moment, before Wintour shut her down.
"No, no, we're not going to go there, Meryl," she replied.
"That wasn't, anyway," Streep conceded. "That was fun."
Streep's interview, in which she and Wintour discuss Streep's new movie, The Post, Harvey Weinstein, politics and awards season
