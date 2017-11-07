Meryl Streep Says Comments Made About Dustin Hoffman in Resurfaced Interview are Not an 'Accurate Rendering'

"There was an offense and it is something for which Dustin apologized, and Meryl accepted that," Streep's rep added.

The resurfacing of the 68-year-old Oscar winner's interview comes on the heels of writer Anna Graham Hunter claiming in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter that Hoffman sexually harassed her when she was a 17-year-old on the set of the 1985 TV movie, Death of a Salesman.

"At 49, I understand what Dustin Hoffman did as it fits into the larger pattern of what women experience in Hollywood and everywhere," Hunter writes of the now-80-year-old actor, further alleging, "He was a predator, I was a child, and this was sexual harassment. As to how it fits into my own pattern, I imagine I'll be figuring that out for years to come."

In response to Hunter's story, Hoffman told THR in a statement, "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."