Meryl Streep Says She's Dealt With 'Real Physical Violence' Twice in Her Life -- and One Time, Cher Was There

Meryl Streep says she has experienced "real terror."

The 68-year-old actress made a surprise appearance at the Committee to Protect Journalists' 27th annual International Press Freedom Awards on Wednesday night, and spoke candidly about the times she herself has been a victim of and/or witnessed physical violence.

Upon taking the stage to honor female journalists for their bravery, Streep shared, "I do know something about real terror -- the two times in my life when I was threatened and dealt with real physical violence, I learned something about life that I wouldn’t have known otherwise and I was lucky because my instincts served me well."