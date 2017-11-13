Michael Buble Announces First Concerts Since Son Noah's Cancer Diagnosis
Michael Bublé is back!
The 42-year-old singer is planning his return to the stage after announcing last November that he was taking a break from music to be there for his 4-year-old son, Noah, who was battling cancer.
Months after Bublé's wife, Lusiana Lopilato, shared at a press conference in Argentina that Noah was doing "well" and that his cancer was in remission, the GRAMMY winner took to Facebook to notify fans of his upcoming concerts.
"Excited to announce that Michael will be headlining London’s British Summer Time at Hyde Park BST Hyde Park on [Friday, July 13]," read the announcement. "This will be Michael’s only U.K. show in 2018, so you won't want to miss it."
In addition, Bublé will also be performing at Croke Park in Dublin on July 7, which will also be his only Ireland show in 2018.
Bublé just recently made his first public appearance in June since news broke of his son's health issue when he accepted the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa from the Governor General of Canada.
In a heartfelt speech, he thanked his family, and got emotional when describing what they've been through these past few months.
"My entire life has been inspired by how my family has made me feel -- my wife, my children, my parents, my sisters," Bublé said after reading the Maya Angelou quote: "People will never forget how you made them feel."
"There are no words to describe how I feel about you," he further praised his family unit. "Sometimes 'I love you' just isn't enough."