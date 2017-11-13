Michael Buble Announces First Concerts Since Son Noah's Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Bublé is back!

The 42-year-old singer is planning his return to the stage after announcing last November that he was taking a break from music to be there for his 4-year-old son, Noah, who was battling cancer.

Months after Bublé's wife, Lusiana Lopilato, shared at a press conference in Argentina that Noah was doing "well" and that his cancer was in remission, the GRAMMY winner took to Facebook to notify fans of his upcoming concerts.