Michael Bublé's Son Noah Celebrates 4th Birthday With Awesome Spider-Man Party -- See Pics!
Nine months after Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato's son Noah was diagnosed with cancer, the inspirational young man celebrated his fourth birthday with a Spider-Man themed party on Sunday.
Lopilato took to Instagram a day after the celebration to share a look at her little guy's awesome superhero set up, which included some skyscraper cutouts covered in spider webs, some tasty web-slinger confections and an amazing three-tiered cake inspired by the Marvel hero.
WATCH: Michael Buble Says Son Noah is 'Progressing Well' During Cancer Treatment in Emotional Message to Fans
It seems that Noah is truly a Spider-Man devotee. For his third birthday, the little boy and his 1-year-old brother, Elias, celebrated with another red-and-blue web-slinger party, where the whole family got their faces painted to fit the theme.
PHOTOS: Celebs and Their Cute Kids
In June, Lopilato sat down with Argentinian TV host Susana Giménez, where she opened up about Noah's cancer battle, and how he's managing to overcome his condition.
"There are things that happen in life that make you realize that the most important things that you think are important, really aren't," the actress shared. "The most important thing is to have faith and to be strong. There are nights that I still don't sleep and I pray to God because it's still a long process and the worst is over. Thank God."
Check out the video below to hear more from the proud mom about her young son's courageous battle.