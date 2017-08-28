Michael Bublé's Son Noah Celebrates 4th Birthday With Awesome Spider-Man Party -- See Pics!

In June, Lopilato sat down with Argentinian TV host Susana Giménez, where she opened up about Noah's cancer battle, and how he's managing to overcome his condition.

"There are things that happen in life that make you realize that the most important things that you think are important, really aren't," the actress shared. "The most important thing is to have faith and to be strong. There are nights that I still don't sleep and I pray to God because it's still a long process and the worst is over. Thank God."

Check out the video below to hear more from the proud mom about her young son's courageous battle.