Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Hold Hands on Red Carpet During Glamorous Date Night

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones don't hit the red carpet together too often, but when they do, they always look their best!

On Wednesday night, the two packed on a little PDA when they held hands while posing at The Actor's Fund Career Transition For Dancers 2017 Jubilee Gala in New York City. Zeta-Jones looked stunning in a floor-length black gown and statement earrings, while Douglas wore a dapper blue suit and tie.