Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Hold Hands on Red Carpet During Glamorous Date Night
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones don't hit the red carpet together too often, but when they do, they always look their best!
On Wednesday night, the two packed on a little PDA when they held hands while posing at The Actor's Fund Career Transition For Dancers 2017 Jubilee Gala in New York City. Zeta-Jones looked stunning in a floor-length black gown and statement earrings, while Douglas wore a dapper blue suit and tie.
MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares PDA Flashback Pics With Husband Michael Douglas
The couple are coming up on their 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 18, and ahead of the big day, the 48-year-old actress shared a photo of her and Douglas posing lovingly on a boat. "Ship shape," Zeta-Jones captioned the sweet image.
While the pair have had some ups and downs in their marriage -- including when they briefly separated in 2013 -- but in an exclusive interview with ET in January 2016, Douglas shared that the highlight of his life in the entertainment industry was when he was introduced to Zeta-Jones.
"Right now, it would probably be the Deauville Film Festival in 1999 when I met Catherine," he gushed. "That was the best memory I got."