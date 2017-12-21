Michael Douglas Shares First Photo of Granddaughter, Named In Honor of His Father Kirk Douglas

Michael Douglas is one proud new grandfather!



The 73-year-old actor shared the first photo of his granddaughter, Lua, to Facebook on Thursday. The 3-day-old baby girl is the first child for his son, Cameron Douglas, and Cameron's girlfriend, yoga instructor Viviane Thibes.

Congratulations to my son, Cameron, and lovely Viviane, on the birth of their daughter Lua! Posted by Michael Douglas on Thursday, December 21, 2017

Lua's middle name is Izzy, according to People. The name honors Cameron's grandfather and Michael's father, Kirk Douglas. The legendary actor's birth name was Issur Danielovitch, but he later went by Izzy.



“Since Viviane has given birth to a beautiful healthy girl on Monday afternoon, I’ve been at their side ever since,” Cameron told the mag. “I’m very happy.”

The 39-year-old actor announced his daughter's birth via Instagram on Monday, writing in part, "Today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior...."

December is a major month for the Douglas family. Michael also posted a pic from Cameron's birthday lunch on Dec. 13.





Having a great birthday lunch with Cameron this afternoon! Posted by Michael Douglas on Wednesday, December 13, 2017

And Kirk celebrated his 101th birthday on Dec. 9. Cameron paid tribute to his "pappy" on Instagram.



"Here’s to 101 years of art, inspiration, and philanthropy...still going strong! Happy Birthday Pappy! #Livinglegend💪."



The legendary actor was surrounded by family on his birthday, including Michael. Find out more about Kirk's big day in the video below.



