Michael Douglas' Son Cameron Shares Pic of Pregnant Girlfriend's Growing Baby Bump

"So it would be an angel was in the making," Cameron, 38, wrote alongside a pic of himself embracing Thibes who is topless and covering her breasts with her hands. "From high above this Soul perched to determine just where her efforts would be partaking."

"Once decided this moonlight blazed without resistance; No longer just musings," he continued. "She was now a powerful force of existence. 🌓 But whatever grace aligned those musings with our reality; A lifetime of Love and fulfillment awaits in utter totality. #myheart 📸."

Thibes also posted the same pic on Instagram, writing, "And so it happened ...I am about to become a mother. With each day that it goes by I feel you closer to me, my beautiful child. So looking forward to meeting you and experiencing the blessings of motherhood ✨#newlifeonthehorizon."