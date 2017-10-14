Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are married!

Despite just talking their walk down the aisle, VIkander and Fassbender have been dating since 2014, and even played a married couple in 2016's The Light Between Oceans.

Last year, the couple reminisced about how they met to ET.

"We had met at Toronto Film Festival and just on the dance floor," Vikander shared, before Fassbender chimed in: "I thought [I was a good dancer] until she started dancing and then I felt like I had two left feet."

The couple then "properly" met during rehearsals for The Light Between Oceans, but Fassbender said their chemistry "was sort of there from the beginning."

