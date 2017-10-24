Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Honeymoon in Italy After Secret Wedding
The Fassbenders are living their best lives!
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender were spotted honeymooning in Italy just weeks after the twosome tied the knot in a secret wedding.
One lucky fan snapped pics with the couple at the restaurant Osteria del Cappello in Bologna. The actors were casually dressed and appeared to be in good spirits while taking the photograph.
Another fan also posed with the Oscar winner and a very smiley Fassbender in Verona, and took to social media to share her encounter.
The gorgeous couple got married in Ibiza earlier this month, according to multiple reports. They were then photographed wearing wedding rings and hanging out with family last weekend.
The Tomb Raider star began dating Fassbender in 2014 and they worked together in the 2016 drama The Light Between Oceans.
