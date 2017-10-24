Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Honeymoon in Italy After Secret Wedding

The gorgeous couple got married in Ibiza earlier this month, according to multiple reports. They were then photographed wearing wedding rings and hanging out with family last weekend.

The Tomb Raider star began dating Fassbender in 2014 and they worked together in the 2016 drama The Light Between Oceans.

Last year, the lovebirds reminisced about how they met to ET. Hear what they had to say in the video below.