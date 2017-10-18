Michael Fassbender on His Love for Karaoke, Talks Hilarious 'Demands' While Filming 'The Snowman' (Exclusive)

Michael Fassbender has a new title -- husband -- but before that, he was known as the Karaoke King!

ET's Carly Steel spoke with the actor about his new movie, The Snowman, earlier this month (before his wedding to Alicia Vikander), where he opened up about his love for the party activity.

"I wouldn't say [I'm a Karaoke King]," Fassbender humbly confessed. "I mean, enthusiastic, I would say... [I do it] whenever I can."

"It's just whatever's playing in my head," he described. "Like, if you say something, like a trigger word, that could make me sing a song. Like, the guy just came in and said we met in Vienna, and I was like... I started singing 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina.'"