Michael J. Fox Joins Instagram -- See His First Post!

Hey Instagram, meet Michael J. Fox!

The Back to the Future star shared with his Twitter followers on Friday afternoon that he had joined the social media site, writing, simply, "Hey, I’m on Instagram now."

And for the first pic, the 56-year-old actor enlisted the help of none other than Kiefer Sutherland, for an on-set pic from the ABC drama, Designated Survivor. In January, Deadline reported that Fox signed onto the series for a five-episode arc.

"If 30 years ago these 2 Canadians knew they would be working in the Oval Office, they would have been on better behavior," Fox captioned the shot. "Thanks Kiefer. This is now, swipe for then."

Welcome, Michael!

Designated Survivor airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC.

Meanwhile, in November, Fox opened up about the 20th anniversary of revealing his Parkinson's diagnosis.

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael J. Fox Talks Living With Parkinson's Disease, Says He Finds It 'Hilarious' When People Pity Him

Michael J. Fox Gets Standing Ovation at Oscars, Reluctantly Sings With Seth Rogen

Michael J. Fox Rocks Out With Dave Matthews -- See the Epic Performance!

Related Gallery