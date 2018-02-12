Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Throw Shower for '#BabyShark' No. 2

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole are gearing up to welcome their second baby, and the happy couple threw a baby shower in Scottsdale, Arizona, to celebrate the impending arrival of their next super cute bundle of joy.

The expectant mom shared a heartwarming snapshot to Instagram on Sunday, showing the Olympic gold medalist lovingly resting his hand on her sizable baby bump as they both smiled lovingly at one another.

"Such an amazing day celebrating our #babyshark!!" she captioned the sweet pic. "We are so thankful for everyone who was able to be with us and everyone who was with us in spirit."

Michael took also to Instagram to share a sweet family photo with his wife and their adorable 1-year-old son, Boomer.

"Thanks to those who came to celebrate today!! #babyshark," the excited dad captioned the heartwarming pic.

Some fans on social media also began speculating about the baby's sex, taking the Olympian's choice of pink shirt to be a hint that they're expecting a baby girl. However, they have not announced their forthcoming baby's sex as of yet.

A few of the couple's close friends also shared some choice photos from the fun, classy baby shower.

The expectant parents, who tied the knot last June, announced that they were expecting their second child in August. Two months later, ET caught up with the famed swimmer, who said that they might not stop at just two.

"We always talked about three, so the second one is on the way. We’ll see what happens," he said. "We’re going man-to-man now, and it’s probably going to be more challenging. Boomer is at the point now where he’s running all over the place."

Check out the video below to hear more from the beloved athlete on his family's plans to expand in the future.

