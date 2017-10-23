Michael Phelps on Expanding Family, Son Boomer's Swimming Skills and Whether He'd Do Reality TV (Exclusive)

Michael Phelps may have hung up his swim trunks, but his 1-year-old son, Boomer, is just realizing his love of the sport.

ET caught up with the Olympic gold medalist after he delivered an inspirational speech about water conservation -- in partnership with Colgate's Every Drop Counts campaign -- to the students of Alain L. Locke Magnet School for Environmental Stewardship in New York City last week.

Phelps was eager to gush over his baby boy, and noted that the father-son duo already have one thing in common. "[Boomer] loves being in the water," the 32-year-old swimmer mused. "[At the house], we were both lying on our stomachs just kicking our feet [in the pool]. He loves being outside."