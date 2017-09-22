From Michelle Dockery to Joanne Froggatt, Where to Catch the ‘Downton Abbey’ Cast This Fall

Dockery, aka Lady Mary, was one of the first cast members out of the gates with a decidedly un-Downton-like character, playing con artist and recovering drug addict Letty Raines on TNT’s Good Behavior. “I was very fortunate when it came along,” Dockery told ET. “I wasn’t consciously looking for something so vastly different.” The show proved to be a hit and returns with a second season in October.

It’s the first of two series starring Dockery coming out this fall. The other is Steven Soderbergh’s seven-part limited series about notorious criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) hunting down Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), who takes refuge in the home of widow and outcast Alice Fletcher (Dockery).

Elizabeth McGovern

Time and the Conways (Broadway)

Opens 10/10; in previews now