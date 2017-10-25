Michelle Dockery's Letty Has Heart to Heart With Estelle on 'Good Behavior' (Exclusive Clip)

In an interview with ET, the former Downton Abbey star said that shunning crime and settling into a normal family life would be difficult for Letty, whose complicated relationship with Estelle is also further explored this season. “Letty has a tumultuous background,” Dockery explained. “From the moment she could find her independence, she was on a rampage, wanting to rebel. I love the grifter in her, the sense of survival. She’s super-intelligent, and that makes her an outsider. It’s impossible for Letty to be normal -- it’s not in her blood.”