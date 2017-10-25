Michelle Dockery's Letty Has Heart to Heart With Estelle on 'Good Behavior' (Exclusive Clip)
On the TNT series, Michelle Dockery plays Letty, who is on the run from the FBI just as she was heading toward a new life with Javier (Juan Diego Botto) and her son Jacob (Nyles Julian). But as fans know, one deal always leads to another problem. In ET's exclusive clip from season two's upcoming episode, Letty has a heart to heart with her mother, Estelle (Lusia Strus), about where things stand with her and Javier.
In an interview with ET, the former Downton Abbey star said that shunning crime and settling into a normal family life would be difficult for Letty, whose complicated relationship with Estelle is also further explored this season. “Letty has a tumultuous background,” Dockery explained. “From the moment she could find her independence, she was on a rampage, wanting to rebel. I love the grifter in her, the sense of survival. She’s super-intelligent, and that makes her an outsider. It’s impossible for Letty to be normal -- it’s not in her blood.”
Dockery added, “It’s a similar thing with Javier; they live on the outskirts, and that’s what makes them extraordinary. That’s what they learn about themselves. They’re sort of a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde.” Jacob, meanwhile, “learns more and more about his mom,” Dockery notes. “That she lies. He’s a chip off the old block, in a way; he’s really smart, and having him in the mix makes (Letty and Javier) more vulnerable. It’s a classic case of ‘Be careful what you wish for.’”
Good Behavior airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.