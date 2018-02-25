Michelle Obama Announces 'Deeply Personal' New Memoir, 'Becoming'

Michelle Obama is ready to share more of her story.

The former first lady announced on Instagram today that she will be releasing a memoir, titled Becoming, later this year.

"Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience," she explained on the social media app. "It has allowed me, for the very first time, the space to honestly reflect on the unexpected trajectory of my life. In this book, I talk about my roots and how a little girl from the South Side of Chicago found her voice and developed the strength to use it to empower others."



"I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be," she concluded. "I can't wait to share my story."

Her publisher, Penguin Random House, also described the memoir to People as, "an unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations -- and whose story inspires us to do the same."

The book's official website also reveals that some of Obama's more light-hearted achievements will be highlighted, including her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" segment.

Becoming will be released on Nov. 13, 2018.



Obama, 54, has slowly moved back into the public eye since leaving the White House. Earlier this month, she stopped byThe Ellen DeGeneres Show for her first television interview since the end of her husband, Barack Obama's, presidency. Shortly after, she gave a speech at the Kennedy Center for the School Counselor of the Year ceremony, where she declared, "This is what [being] back looks like," before going on to thank the counselors and educators at the event.

For more on Michelle's post-White House life, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Obama Inspires Educators in First Big Speech Since Leaving White House

Michelle Obama Shares Her Support for Florida Students Fighting School Shootings: 'We’re Behind You'

Michelle Obama Shares 'Best Friend' Barack's Sweet Birthday Gift -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery