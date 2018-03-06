Michelle Obama Dances With 2-Year-Old Girl Who Called Her a Queen

Michelle Obama adorably came face-to-face with Parker Curry, a 2-year-old fan who declared her the queen, on Tuesday.

The former first lady took to Twitter to share a cute video of the two enjoying a private dance party to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”



“Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)!” Obama captioned the clip, which raked in 1.8 million views within five hours. “Keep on dreaming big for yourself ... and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!”

For those who don’t recall who Curry is, rapper Common was on hand to remind us.

“This is the same little girl who was captured staring up at Michelle Obama’s portrait that went viral,” the musician explained, alongside the photo of Parker admiring Obama’s portrait.

After the image made headlines, Curry told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM that she hoped to meet Obama and tell her “she’s a queen.”

Hey @MichelleObama! Parker, the little girl who loves your portrait, has an important message for you and we promised her we'd deliver it! 👸🏾 pic.twitter.com/m60f6zhLkc — AM to DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) March 5, 2018

And, clearly, Common agrees.

“Queen Recognizing Queen,” he added in another tweet, featuring a pic of the two engrossed in their encounter. “I love everything about this meeting and photo!”

This is the same little girl who was captured staring up at Michelle Obama’s portrait that went viral. pic.twitter.com/yA4HOlCJ2c — COMMON (@common) March 6, 2018

Queen Recognizing Queen. I love everything about this meeting and photo! pic.twitter.com/JK7yp4KIMl — COMMON (@common) March 6, 2018

He also shared an article about the meeting, which he captioned, “Nothing but respect for MY First Lady.”

Nothing but respect for MY First Lady https://t.co/OD945QHESC — COMMON (@common) March 6, 2018

See more on the portrait that caught Curry’s attention below.

