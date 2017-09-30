Michelle Obama Gets Surprise Gift at Bruno Mars' Concert -- See the Pics!
Michelle Obama got a cute surprise at the Bruno Mars concert.
The former first lady stepped out to watch the "Uptown Funk" singer perform at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Friday night, where she received a personalized baseball jersey.
"Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans," Mars, 31, captioned his cute snap with Obama holding up her new shirt.
Mars also shared a second pic with him, Obama and the rest of his "squad."
Mars has had a slew of celebs attend his 24K Magic Tour. Earlier this month, Garth Brooks surprised his wife, Trisha Yearwood, with a Mars concert date night for her birthday. Meanwhile, Beyonce and JAY-Z also attended Mars' show at Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this week.
The "Versace of the Floor" singer has much to celebrate these days. His hit single "24K Magic" hit a major music milestone last month.
