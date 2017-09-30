Michelle Obama Gets Surprise Gift at Bruno Mars' Concert -- See the Pics!

Michelle Obama got a cute surprise at the Bruno Mars concert.

The former first lady stepped out to watch the "Uptown Funk" singer perform at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Friday night, where she received a personalized baseball jersey.

"Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans," Mars, 31, captioned his cute snap with Obama holding up her new shirt.