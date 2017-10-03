Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Message to Barack on 25th Wedding Anniversary: ‘You’re Still My Best Friend’
As they celebrate their silver wedding anniversary, Michelle Obama has paid tribute to the “most extraordinary man I know.”
The 53-year-old former first lady shared a black-and-white photo of her and Barack, 56, on their wedding day with a sweet caption on Tuesday.
“Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama,” she wrote. “A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you.”
The adorable couple met at a Chicago law firm in 1989, after Michelle was appointed Barack’s advisor.
After spending their first date visiting the Art Institute and watching Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, they tied the knot at the Trinity Church of Christ in Chicago, Illinois, in 1992 and now have two daughters, Malia, 19, and Sasha, 16.
Happy anniversary to the Obamas!
