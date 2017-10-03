Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Message to Barack on 25th Wedding Anniversary: ‘You’re Still My Best Friend’

As they celebrate their silver wedding anniversary, Michelle Obama has paid tribute to the “most extraordinary man I know.”

The 53-year-old former first lady shared a black-and-white photo of her and Barack, 56, on their wedding day with a sweet caption on Tuesday.

“Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama,” she wrote. “A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you.”

The adorable couple met at a Chicago law firm in 1989, after Michelle was appointed Barack’s advisor.