Michelle Obama Shares 'Best Friend' Barack's Sweet Birthday Gift -- See the Pic!

Barack and Michelle Obama are still making each other feel special 25 years into their marriage.

The former first lady shared the gift her husband got her for her 54th birthday on Wednesday. She showed off the flowers and sweet card in a loving Instagram post, where she referred to the 44th president as her "best friend."

"Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning," she wrote. "You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old."

Michelle then went on to thank others who wished her well on her special day.

"And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you," she wrote. "I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are."

Happy birthday, Michelle!

See below for more of Barack and Michelle's sweetest couple moments.

