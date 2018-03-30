Michelle Pfeiffer Is 'No Spring Chicken' in Dramatic 'Where Is Kyra?' Clip (Exclusive)

"It's just hard out there," Kyra Johnson (played by the inimitable Michelle Pfeiffer) explains in this exclusive clip from the film, Where Is Kyra? "I'm no spring chicken."

In director Andrew Dosunmu's drama, which premiered during last year's Sundance Film Festival, Kyra is having a rough go of it: She is divorced, unexpectedly lost her mother and has been unemployed for two years after being let go from her company. "Ever since then I have been looking every day," she says. "I don't even know how many resumes I've dropped off."

If you didn't get nearly enough Pfeiffer in mother! or Murder on the Orient Express, this clip gives you all the assurance you need that in Where Is Kyra?, she is the star, unfolding in an extreme close-up that holds on the actress' face as Kyra confesses, "I have tried everything, and am reduced to handing out flyers on parked cars and praying every day that I even have that."

Watch the trailer for Where Is Kyra?:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Michelle Pfeiffer, in one of the most acclaimed performances of her storied career, tells the story of Kyra Johnson a middle-aged divorcee who moves into her elderly mother's Brooklyn apartment while she looks for work and tries to get back on her feet. When her mother suddenly dies, Kyra is left without any support, both emotional and financial, and finds herself with very few options -- none of them good. Despite a blossoming affair with a sympathetic neighbor (Kiefer Sutherland) with struggles of his own, Kyra can’t accept that her once-tidy life has fallen apart, and she resorts to increasingly desperate measures to hold onto what little she has left."

Where Is Kyra? opens in theaters on April 6.

