Michelle Pfeiffer Opens Up About Her Social Anxiety, Admits She First Found Fame 'Terrifying'

While she has graced numerous red carpets over the course of her career, Michelle Pfeiffer says social situations still don't always come easy for her.

In an interview with her Murder on the Orient Express co-star, Olivia Colman, for Net-a-Porter's The Edit magazine, Pfeiffer admits that she's much more at ease when she's by herself than with a group of people.

"I need to have my own private time and space to gather myself," she confides. "I can sit for hours just doing nothing, by myself."