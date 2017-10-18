Michelle Williams Says She Was Suicidal at the Height of Destiny's Child Fame

Michelle Williams is hoping to normalize discussions about depression.

The 37-year-old singer opened up about her own experience with depression while guest co-hosting The Talk on Wednesday, revealing that she was suicidal at the height of her Destiny's Child fame.

"I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression," Williams confessed, adding that she had struggled with depression since she was 13, but didn't realize what it was until she was in her 30s. "I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that ‘I’ve been suffering from depression.'"