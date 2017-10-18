Michelle Williams Says She Was Suicidal at the Height of Destiny's Child Fame
Michelle Williams is hoping to normalize discussions about depression.
The 37-year-old singer opened up about her own experience with depression while guest co-hosting The Talk on Wednesday, revealing that she was suicidal at the height of her Destiny's Child fame.
"I'm in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression," Williams confessed, adding that she had struggled with depression since she was 13, but didn't realize what it was until she was in her 30s. "I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that ‘I’ve been suffering from depression.'"
"When I disclosed it to our manager at the time, bless his heart, he was like, 'You all just signed a multimillion-dollar deal. You're about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?'" she recalled. Destiny's Child's manager was Beyonce's dad, Mathew Knowles.
RELATED: Destiny's Child Alum Michelle Williams Shows Off Her New Boyfriend
"So I was like, 'Oh, maybe I’m just tired,'" Williams said she reasoned, before her depression got "to the point where I was suicidal... and wanted out" from the group.
After the episode aired on Wednesday, the singer took to Twitter to thank the show for its support.
"Thank you @TheTalkCBS for being a safe place to talk about #depression #mentalhealthawareness!!" she wrote. "Don’t be afraid to reach out for help!"
See more on Williams in the video below.