'The Mickey Mouse Club' Is Back With Todrick Hall and All-New Mouseketeers!
After rebooting a slew of beloved '90s shows, Hollywood is going even more old school with a revival of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club!
Disney debuted the new Club Mickey Mouse on Friday, and this exciting reboot features some of Hollywood's most promising young stars as the newest Mouseketeers.
The cast, made up of YouTube personalities and social media stars, includes Regan Aliyah, Jenna Alvarez, Gabe De Guzman, Leanne Tessa Langston, Will Simmons, Sean Oliu, Ky Baldwin and Brianna Mazzola.
WATCH: Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling Had a Mini-'Mickey Mouse Club' Reunion at the Oscars! See the Pics
YouTube sensation and recent Taylor Swift collaborator Todrick Hall will also appear as a celebrity mentor to the young cast.
Aside from the high-energy musical performances and sketches that make up the digital program, fans will also get tons of behind-the-scenes access through the cast members' social media platforms as they film the new reboot.
Club Mickey Mouse premieres Sept. 8 exclusively on Oh My Disney's Facebook and Instagram.
PHOTOS: The '90s Are Back! Retro Reboots Coming to Your TV
In the early '90s, the iconic musical variety show -- which itself was a revival of Disney's 1950s Mickey Mouse Club series -- was a pop-culture hit and kicked off the careers of stars like Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling, among others.