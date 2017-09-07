'The Mickey Mouse Club' Is Back With Todrick Hall and All-New Mouseketeers!

After rebooting a slew of beloved '90s shows, Hollywood is going even more old school with a revival of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club!

Disney debuted the new Club Mickey Mouse on Friday, and this exciting reboot features some of Hollywood's most promising young stars as the newest Mouseketeers.

The cast, made up of YouTube personalities and social media stars, includes Regan Aliyah, Jenna Alvarez, Gabe De Guzman, Leanne Tessa Langston, Will Simmons, Sean Oliu, Ky Baldwin and Brianna Mazzola.