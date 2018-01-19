Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino pleaded guilty to a charge of tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court on Friday, ET confirms.

The Jersey Shore star faces up to five years in prison, while his older brother, Marc Sorrentino, who pleaded guilty to aiding the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, faces up to three years.

“What the defendants admitted to today, quite simply, is tantamount to stealing money from their fellow taxpayers,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a statement obtained by ET. “All of us are required by law to pay our fair share of taxes. Celebrity status does not provide a free pass from this obligation.”

Mike admitted that in tax year 2011, he took actions to conceal some of his income to avoid paying the full amount of taxes he owed. He revealed that he made cash deposits into bank accounts in amounts less than $10,000 each so that these deposits would not come to the attention of the IRS.

His brother, Marc, confessed that during tax years 2010, 2011 and 2012, he earned taxable income and that he willfully provided his accountants with false information when preparing his tax return. His personal tax returns under-reported his total income and taxable income.

Sentencing is set for April 25. The court has approved Mike's request to travel to Florida for the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion show while under probation.

The rest of the Jersey Shore cast, meanwhile, has been all over social media documenting their trip to Miami, Florida, for the show.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi's Husband Slams Split Rumors, Explains Why He's Not on 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation'

'Jersey Shore' Cast Snaps Selfies as They Head to Miami for Show's Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Confirms 'Jersey Shore' Reunion: 'Everyone Is Just So Excited'