Mila Kunis Accepts Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals 'Woman of the Year' Honor Amid Backlash

After being named 2018 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals earlier this month, the Bad Moms star traveled to Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday to officially accept the prestigious accolade.



The nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization selected Kunis for her "lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment." She lead a parade at Farkas Square in Harvard Square in the back of a Bentley convertible, which was followed up with a celebratory roast.

Kunis' appearance at the event has stirred up controversy. Many were wondering if the mother of two would accept the honor, as Hasty Pudding Theatricals has excluded women from performing in it's shows for decades. Instead, male actors perform in drag.



However, a message on their website states that having an all-male cast is "an artistic decision."



"For decades, women have held critical positions within the Hasty Pudding Theatricals as presidents, producers, writers, composers, and executive advisors," the message explains. "Men in women's roles is the Hasty Pudding's artistic trademark and its artistic merit comes from the fact that it challenges traditional perceptions of masculinity. This brand of parody and satire is what makes the Pudding unique."



"In considering an augmentation to the roots of what has made the Pudding famous, it is imperative that we take proper steps and make thoughtful considerations to ensure the continued success of our organization," the group adds. "This is a conversation that has been ongoing for some time, and we look forward to continuing this dialogue with our members, officers, alumni and the broader community."



