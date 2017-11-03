Mila Kunis Admits She Makes An Anonymous Donation to Planned Parenthood Each Month in Mike Pence's Name

Mila Kunis admits she's a "peaceful" protester.

During her guest appearance on Conan this week, the Bad Moms Christmas star revealed that she makes an anonymous donation to Planned Parenthood each month in Vice President Mike Pence's name.



"This is when a lot of hate mail comes my way," she began. "I apologize if I’m offending anybody."



"I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do," added Kunis, referring to Pence's policies on limiting access to reproductive health care. "And so, as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood.”