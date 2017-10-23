Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell Reveal Their Shared Love of Holiday Decorating -- Watch! (Exclusive)
Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell get way into the holidays....
ET's Cameron Mathison sat down with the two A Bad Moms Christmasactresses -- along with co-star Kathryn Hahn -- where they shared their mutual love of fun holiday decor.
"I love the holidays, so, I feel like I have just as much fun decorating for myself as I theoretically do for myself," Kunis admitted. "I love silly decorations, and I love things to be fun and not be classy."
"My whole house becomes an arts and crafts design project, and it's really just for me, 'cause I love everything to sparkle, like snow globes..." Bell concurred. "We have 35 Macy's Santa bears that are all over the couch."
That sounds like quite a commitment to holly jolly spirit!
A Bad Moms Christmas carols into theaters on Nov. 1.
Meanwhile, Kunis recently opened up to ET about how she and husband Ashton Kutcher are doing with their two kids.
