Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell Were BOTH Elsa for Halloween: 'We Sent Each Other Photos' (Exclusive)
Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis' daughters are still big Frozen fans.
ET spoke with the A Bad Moms Christmas co-stars at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Monday, where they dished about their daughters' Halloween costumes -- and how they've both been roped into dressing up as Elsa this year.
"My daughter, Wyatt, six months ago, I was, like, 'Buddy, what do you want to be for Halloween?'" Kunis, 34, tells ET's Cameron Mathison. "She's like, 'I'm going to be Cinderella, and you're going to be Elsa.' I was like, 'No, that's cute, so you're going to be an awesome super hero and mom is going to be, like, Han Solo,' and she's like, 'Yeah, OK.' Cut to yesterday. I was Elsa and Wyatt was Cinderella."
Kunis says that her family, including husband Ashton Kutcher and 11-month-old son Dimitri, already celebrated the holiday over the weekend at their neighbor's Halloween party -- making room for her to watch game six of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. Kunis and Kutcher are well-known Dodgers fans, and Kunis attended game two of the World Series.
Mila Kunis 'Didn't Want' Marriage Before Same-Sex Ruling: 'It Just Didn't Feel Equal, So Why Would I?'
"So, our daughter thought Halloween was on Saturday," Kunis says, adding that Kutcher dressed up as a prince, while Dimitri went to the party as a mouse. "Huge party, lots of trick or treating for, like, two hours. Jacked up on candy, 200 kids. It was, like, full-blown Halloween. So, tomorrow night -- Dodgers."
But Kunis admits that her princess costume didn't exactly suit her.
"I had a blonde wig on, I make a hideous Elsa," she jokes. "Like, the world's most unattractive human being."
As for 37-year-old Bell, she hilariously admits that she tried to convince her daughter to dress up as Frozen's Anna instead -- the character she voiced in the hit 2013 Disney film -- though she just wasn't having it.
"Of course I did," Bell deadpans when asked if she took her daughter's costume choice personally. "I said, 'Number one, you are a kid -- you are supposed to have your finger on the pulse. You are two years too late. What's hot, what's new, you gotta fill me in.' I just learned Instagram."
Bell later adorably reveals that her daughter loves to match with her famous mama.
"She was like, 'Mommy, you have to be Elsa, please, 'cause I want to be Elsa,' and she really likes matching," Bell shares. "Like, she was wearing a green dress today, so I chose green eye shadow. Like, we have a thing."
A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters on Nov. 1.
Kristen Bell Dresses Up Like Elsa (Instead of Anna) From 'Frozen' Just to Make Her Daughter Happy on Halloween
ET recently spoke to Kunis, when she revealed her holiday traditions with Kutcher. Watch below: