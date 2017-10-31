Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell Were BOTH Elsa for Halloween: 'We Sent Each Other Photos' (Exclusive)

Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis' daughters are still big Frozen fans.

ET spoke with the A Bad Moms Christmas co-stars at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Monday, where they dished about their daughters' Halloween costumes -- and how they've both been roped into dressing up as Elsa this year.

"My daughter, Wyatt, six months ago, I was, like, 'Buddy, what do you want to be for Halloween?'" Kunis, 34, tells ET's Cameron Mathison. "She's like, 'I'm going to be Cinderella, and you're going to be Elsa.' I was like, 'No, that's cute, so you're going to be an awesome super hero and mom is going to be, like, Han Solo,' and she's like, 'Yeah, OK.' Cut to yesterday. I was Elsa and Wyatt was Cinderella."

Kunis says that her family, including husband Ashton Kutcher and 11-month-old son Dimitri, already celebrated the holiday over the weekend at their neighbor's Halloween party -- making room for her to watch game six of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. Kunis and Kutcher are well-known Dodgers fans, and Kunis attended game two of the World Series.